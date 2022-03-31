One-third of world's population yet to receive a Covid vax: WHO chief

Addressing this situation would require significantly altering the current vaccines and making sure they get to the people who are most vulnerable to severe disease, Ghebreyesus said.



To combat these, Ghebreyesus emphasised on the need for surveillance, laboratories, and public health intelligence; vaccination, public health and social measures; clinical care for Covid-19, and resilient health systems; research and development, and equitable access to tools and supplies; and coordination, as the response transitions from an emergency mode to long-term respiratory disease management.



"We have all the tools we need to bring this pandemic under control: we can prevent transmission with masks, distancing, hand hygiene and ventilation," the WHO chief noted, adding the importance of tests, treatments and equitable vaccines to save lives.AA



Besides continuing to respond to the pandemic, WHO is also putting in place new measures to help keep the world safe against future epidemics.



"Today we are launching a new strategy to scale up genomic surveillance globally for pathogens with epidemic and pandemic potential," the health agency chief said.



WHO will aso launch a new global strategy for arboviruses - the family of viruses spread by mosquitoes that includes Dengue, Zika, Chikungunya and Yellow fever, and which pose a threat to more than half the world's population.