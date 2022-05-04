Ongoing battle between autocracy, democracy in today's world: Biden

Chinese President Xi Jinping believes that democracies cannot be sustained in the 21st century, his US counterpart Joe Biden said, observing that there's an ongoing battle in the world between autocracy and democracy.

"We're at an inflection point in history, for real -- it comes along about every six or eight generations -- where things are changing so rapidly that we have to be in control," Biden said on Tuesday in his remarks at Lockheed Martin Pike County Operations in Troy, Alabama.

"Folks, there's an ongoing battle in the world between autocracy and democracy. Xi Jinping, the leader of China, who I've talked (to), I've spent more time with than any other world leader has -- over 78 hours -- either in person or on the telephone with him... says that democracies cannot be sustained in the 21st century," he said.

"Not a joke. They cannot be sustained because things are moving so rapidly, democracies require consensus, and it's hard to get consensus. Therefore, they can't keep up with an autocracy -- one-man rule. But that's not going to be the case. If that happens, the whole world changes," he added.