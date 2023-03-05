Only 20 pc countries have law, 39 pc have policy to address sexuality education: UNESCO report

Only 20 per cent countries have laws and 39 per cent have a national policy that specifically address sexuality education, according to UNESCO's Global Education Monitoring report.

The crucial report has pointed out that sexuality education in primary education is compulsory in 68 per cent countries and in secondary education in 76 per cent.

More than six in 10 countries cover topics such as gender roles, sexual and domestic abuse, and gender-based violence. One in two countries covers the concept of mutual consent. Contraception issues are covered in school curriculum in two-thirds of the countries.