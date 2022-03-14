Only 9 humanitarian corridors in Ukraine operated in last 24 hrs: Minister

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that of the 14 planned humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of stranded people, only nine were operational in the last 24 hours.



According to Vereshchuk, on Sunday, 600 people were evacuated from the town of Borodyanka and taken to Zhytomyr, while 600 others were evacuated from Bucha, near Kiev, Ukrayinska Pravda reported.



At least 3,950 people were evacuated from the Kiev region and 1,600 people from the separatist Luhansk, the Minister noted.



She said that as Mariupol was under protracted shelling, humanitarian cargo remained blocked in Berdyansk, halfway to the strategic port city.