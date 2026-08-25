Operation Economic Outcast: US sanctions Iran’s military, cyber and oil networks

The United States has announced a fresh round of sanctions against Iranian officials, companies, cyber groups and vessels accused of supporting Tehran’s military activities, weapons programmes, cyberattacks and oil trade.

The measures, unveiled on 24 August, form part of US President Donald Trump’s “Operation Economic Outcast”, also described by Washington as an “economic D-Day” intended to further isolate Iran and restrict revenue flowing to its government and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force.

“Today, the United States took sweeping action against multiple entities, individuals, and vessels enabling the Iranian regime’s destabilising activities,” US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

The sanctions cover networks allegedly involved in weapons procurement, intelligence gathering, cyber operations against American infrastructure and the transportation of Iranian oil and petrochemical products.

Among the entities targeted are DadeNegar Startup Studio and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Cyber-Electronic Command. Washington accused DadeNegar of using commercially available Chinese satellite imagery to help Iran locate US military personnel and bases in the Gulf during Operation Epic Fury, the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on 28 February.

The US alleged that the IRGC’s cyber-electronic unit also obtained information on American forces and facilities that supported Iranian targeting operations. Both organisations were linked by Washington to Iran’s military procurement activities.

Senior Iranian officials targeted

Seven Iranian officials have also been sanctioned over their alleged roles in military operations, weapons development and procurement.

They include former Supreme National Security Council official Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, IRGC commander-in-chief Ahmad Vahidi and Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

IRGC Aerospace Force commander Sayyid Hossein Mousavi Eftekhari and Iran’s conventional military commander Amir Hatami were targeted over their alleged involvement in ballistic missile and drone programmes.

Deputy defence minister Seyyed Mahdi Farahi was sanctioned over weapons procurement, while Defence Ministry spokesperson Reza Talaei-Nik was also included in the measures.