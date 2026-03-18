Operation Epic Fury: US hits Iran missile sites near Strait of Hormuz
Donald Trump describes the campaign as a decisive and necessary strike to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons
In a dramatic escalation of military might, US forces have launched fresh, precision strikes on Iranian missile positions along the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, intensifying Operation Epic Fury. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the latest assaults targeted “hardened Iranian missile sites” using multiple 5,000-pound deep-penetrator munitions, aimed at neutralizing threats to international shipping in the region.
The action marks a striking maritime dimension to the campaign, highlighting the strait’s importance as a lifeline for global trade and energy. CENTCOM officials emphasised that US Navy aviators have flown hundreds of combat sorties, demonstrating America’s unrivaled ability to project air dominance from the sea.
Since the operation’s launch on 28 February, more than 7,000 targets have been struck “at the direction of the President,” dismantling Iran’s security infrastructure. Over 100 Iranian vessels have been damaged or destroyed, while more than 6,500 combat flights have been executed, leaving a broad swath of military installations — including ballistic missile sites, anti-ship missile batteries, IRGC headquarters, and integrated air defenses — crippled.
The US has deployed a formidable array of assets across air, sea, and land: B-1, B-2, and B-52 bombers, stealth fighters including F-22s and F-35s, surveillance aircraft, attack drones, nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines, guided-missile destroyers, and robust missile defense systems such as Patriot and THAAD.
President Donald Trump described the campaign as a decisive and necessary strike to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. “They can’t have a nuclear weapon, and they now understand that very strongly,” Trump said, highlighting the crippling effect on Tehran’s navy, air force, anti-aircraft systems, radar networks, and leadership.
He praised the US armed forces for executing the mission with unparalleled precision, asserting, “We have the most powerful military in the world… The men and women of our military, I pay them my highest love and compliments.”
While Trump placed Iran at the center of his remarks during a ceremonial event with Irish leaders, Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin stressed diplomacy and dialogue as the paths to lasting peace, urging global powers to prioritize negotiation and de-escalation amid mounting conflicts from the Middle East to Ukraine.
As Operation Epic Fury unfolds, the Strait of Hormuz has become a chessboard of strategic power, with Washington demonstrating that when it comes to protecting global commerce and curbing nuclear ambitions, America is willing to wield its military might with precision, speed, and resolve.
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