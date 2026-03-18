Operation Epic Fury: US hits Iran missile sites near Strait of Hormuz

The US has deployed a formidable array of assets across air, sea, and land: B-1, B-2, and B-52 bombers, stealth fighters including F-22s and F-35s, surveillance aircraft, attack drones, nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines, guided-missile destroyers, and robust missile defense systems such as Patriot and THAAD.

President Donald Trump described the campaign as a decisive and necessary strike to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. “They can’t have a nuclear weapon, and they now understand that very strongly,” Trump said, highlighting the crippling effect on Tehran’s navy, air force, anti-aircraft systems, radar networks, and leadership.

He praised the US armed forces for executing the mission with unparalleled precision, asserting, “We have the most powerful military in the world… The men and women of our military, I pay them my highest love and compliments.”

While Trump placed Iran at the center of his remarks during a ceremonial event with Irish leaders, Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin stressed diplomacy and dialogue as the paths to lasting peace, urging global powers to prioritize negotiation and de-escalation amid mounting conflicts from the Middle East to Ukraine.

As Operation Epic Fury unfolds, the Strait of Hormuz has become a chessboard of strategic power, with Washington demonstrating that when it comes to protecting global commerce and curbing nuclear ambitions, America is willing to wield its military might with precision, speed, and resolve.