Oscar winner Guneet Monga's teacher recalls her as 'highly creative'

He further said, "She was creative since college days and actively participated in cocurricular activities. I pray Guneet motivates others to make meaningful documentaries. As a teacher, I pray that she gets more and more awards and motivates many more young filmmakers to make meaningful documentary films. Her Oscar-winning film is a great example of the peaceful living of humans, and animals in their natural habitat."



Zoologist Gyaneshwar Shukla said, "Elephant Whisperers" that won Guneet an Oscar, is a very informative documentary depicting our wildlife heritage and man-animal especially pachyderm coexistence and sustainability of social eco-system. Unfortunately, our universities are producing hundreds of graduates, postgraduates and doctorates in zoology but not a single zoologist can match this production. This can serve as an eye-opener to change and modify curricula to encourage more such productions as we have the richest biodiversity and legacy of living with our animals."