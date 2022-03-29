Oscars launch formal review of Will Smith after Chris Rock slap

Adjacent to Hollywood's Dolby Theatre in the Lowes Hotel, on site at the annual Governor's Ball post-reception, Academy leadership convened to discuss protocol, one insider said. The Academy is a non-profit organisation ruled by bylaws, and sources say there appear to be no provisions addressing open-hand smacking across the face on the live show.



Escorting Smith out of the ceremony was discussed, the source said, though by the time any substantive scenarios were imagined, he had already been called up to the podium to accept an Oscar for his turn in 'King Richard'.



Another person close to the event pointed out that show producers did not want the optics of having security remove a beloved movie star from his seat, especially as Smith supporters highlighted the defence of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock's joke about her bald head invoked reference to Pinkett Smith's open struggle with alopecia.



The source indicated Rock's joke was off the cuff, and not included in the script fed to him on teleprompters.



When Smith accepted his honour, he tearfully apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees, though he failed to mention Rock by name.



The Academy is expected to address the scandal as early as Monday evening, and it would not be surprising to see Smith's membership in the prestigious body come under some form of review. Smith may also offer up another apology. It appears that Smith may face some kind of sanction, though there's no indication his Oscar will be revoked.