Ottawa declares state of emergency amid truckers' protest

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency to deal with a nine-day protest that has disrupted the core of the Canadian capital against the government's Covid-19 vaccine mandate.



The declaration "reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government", said a statement issued on Sunday by the city.



Peter Sloly, the chief of the Ottawa Police Service, told a special meeting of the police board that his force does not "have sufficient resources to adequately and effectively address this situation while adequately and effectively providing policing in this city", reports Xinhua news agency



Watson said that the thousands of protesters "are calling the shots" and have made the situation, where trucks have clogged residential streets and have kept their horns honking well into the night, "out of control".