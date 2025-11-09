Over 1 million evacuated as Super Typhoon Fung-wong approaches Philippines
At least two deaths reported; widespread flooding, cancelled flights and mass closures as storm barrels toward night landfall
More than one million people have been evacuated across the Philippines as flood waters surged ahead of Super Typhoon Fung-wong’s expected landfall on the country’s east coast on Sunday night. The storm — known locally as Uwan — is forecast to lash large swathes of the archipelago with destructive winds and torrential rain, only days after Typhoon Kalmaegi devastated communities nationwide.
At least 224 people died and 135 remain missing following Kalmaegi, with search operations suspended on Sunday due to dangerous conditions. As Fung-wong approached, authorities confirmed two fresh deaths: a man who drowned in Catanduanes, and a 64-year-old woman killed when her home collapsed during an attempted evacuation in Catbalogan City. “The wind was so strong … she might have gone back inside to retrieve something,” said rescuer Juniel Tagarino.
A night-time landfall feared
Sustained winds of 185 km/h (115 mph) and gusts of up to 230 km/h battered eastern Luzon on Sunday, with government meteorologists warning of at least 200 mm (8 inches) of rainfall across multiple regions. More than 1.2 million people have been moved to safety, said civil defence deputy administrator Rafaelito Alejandro.
In Aurora province, where the storm’s eye is expected to strike, residents boarded up homes as dusk approached. “What really scares us is that the landfall is at night,” said Aries Ora, 34. “We won’t be able to clearly see what’s happening.”
Schools and government offices will remain closed across Luzon — including Manila — on Monday, while nearly 300 flights have been cancelled.
Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro urged residents in vulnerable areas to follow evacuation orders. “We don’t want last-minute rescues that put first responders at risk,” he warned.
Islands hit early, towns submerged
Catanduanes, expected to take a “direct hit,” was already experiencing violent winds, storm surges and early flooding. “The waves started roaring around 7am … it felt like the ground was shaking,” said Edson Casarino from Virac. Government footage showed homes submerged up to their roofs.
In Albay province, verified video from Guinobatan showed streets turned into raging brown torrents.
Fung-wong is the 21st significant storm to hit the Philippines this year, stretching the country’s disaster response beyond capacity. Scientists warn that typhoons are intensifying faster due to human-driven global heating — warmer oceans fuel rapid strengthening, while a hotter atmosphere holds more moisture, resulting in heavier rainfall.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines