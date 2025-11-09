Over 1 million evacuated as Super Typhoon Fung-wong approaches Philippines

More than one million people have been evacuated across the Philippines as flood waters surged ahead of Super Typhoon Fung-wong’s expected landfall on the country’s east coast on Sunday night. The storm — known locally as Uwan — is forecast to lash large swathes of the archipelago with destructive winds and torrential rain, only days after Typhoon Kalmaegi devastated communities nationwide.

At least 224 people died and 135 remain missing following Kalmaegi, with search operations suspended on Sunday due to dangerous conditions. As Fung-wong approached, authorities confirmed two fresh deaths: a man who drowned in Catanduanes, and a 64-year-old woman killed when her home collapsed during an attempted evacuation in Catbalogan City. “The wind was so strong … she might have gone back inside to retrieve something,” said rescuer Juniel Tagarino.

A night-time landfall feared

Sustained winds of 185 km/h (115 mph) and gusts of up to 230 km/h battered eastern Luzon on Sunday, with government meteorologists warning of at least 200 mm (8 inches) of rainfall across multiple regions. More than 1.2 million people have been moved to safety, said civil defence deputy administrator Rafaelito Alejandro.

In Aurora province, where the storm’s eye is expected to strike, residents boarded up homes as dusk approached. “What really scares us is that the landfall is at night,” said Aries Ora, 34. “We won’t be able to clearly see what’s happening.”

Schools and government offices will remain closed across Luzon — including Manila — on Monday, while nearly 300 flights have been cancelled.