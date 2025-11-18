Over 100 journalists worldwide call Hasina verdict ‘biased’, ‘non-transparent’

Hundreds of journalists around the world have condemned the verdict against former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, warning that the “biased and non-transparent” judicial process of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) threatens the rule of law in the country.

The criticism follows the ICT’s decision on Monday to sentence Hasina to death after finding her guilty of “crimes against humanity” linked to the July 2024 demonstrations. The tribunal also handed the death penalty to former Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and sentenced former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun — who turned state witness — to five years in prison.

In a joint statement signed by 102 journalists and circulated by the Awami League on social media, the signatories expressed “profound concern” over the verdict and the broader conduct of the ICT. They said recent developments have raised “grave questions” about judicial independence, citing inconsistent procedures, political influence, and a lack of transparency.