Over 12mn children in US infected with Covid-19
More than 12 million children in the US have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest report of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association.
A total of 12,042,870 child Covid-19 cases had been reported across the country as of February 3, and children represented 18.9 per cent of all confirmed cases, according to the report published late Monday.
Covid-19 cases among children have spiked dramatically across the US during the Omicron variant surge, Xinhua news agency reported.
Nearly 4.2 million child cases were reported since the beginning of January. For the week ending February 3, nearly 632,000 additional child Covid-19 cases were reported, according to the report.
More than 1.4 million child cases have been added in the past two weeks.
This marks the 26th week in a row child Covid-19 cases in the US are above 100,000. Since the first week of September, there have been nearly seven million additional child cases, according to the AAP.
