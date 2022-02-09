Over 12mn children in US infected with Covid-19

More than 12 million children in the US have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest report of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association.



A total of 12,042,870 child Covid-19 cases had been reported across the country as of February 3, and children represented 18.9 per cent of all confirmed cases, according to the report published late Monday.