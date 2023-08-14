Over 2,000 war-era explosives found buried in Cambodia school

The Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) experts have recovered more than 2,000 pieces of war-era unexploded ordnance (UXO) buried in a school campus in Kratie province, an official said on Monday.

"Within a three-day period of operations on August 11-13 at the Queen Kosamak High School in Kratie province, CMAC's Remnants of War team has cleared 2,116 pieces of unexploded ordinances as the remnants of war," CMAC's director-general Heng Ratana told Xinhua news agency.

Those unearthed UXO included 2,033 M79 grenades, 63 DK75 rounds, 18 Fuze M48 shells, one H107 bullet and one B40 bullet, he said.