Over 22,500 in Gaza face life-changing injuries: WHO

At least 22,500 people, or a quarter of those injured in the Gaza conflict as of 23 July, are suffering from life-changing injuries that will require long-term rehabilitation, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported.

The report published on Thursday, 12 September underscored the immense burden on Gaza's already crippled healthcare system, saying that severe limb injuries were the leading cause of rehabilitation needs.

These limb injuries are estimated to affect between 13,455 and 17,550 individuals, Xinhua news agency reported.

These injuries are compounded by some 4,000 amputations, and a sharp rise in cases of spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, and severe burns, many of which involve women and children.