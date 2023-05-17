Over 25,700 people enter Ethiopia from conflict-affected Sudan: UN

The number of people arriving in Ethiopia due to the ongoing situation in Sudan has surpassed 25,700, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has said.



"With hundreds of daily arrivals from Sudan in the past couple of weeks, Ethiopia's Metema border crossing point has now registered over 20,400 people, mostly Ethiopian returnees," the UNOCHA said in its latest situation update.



It also said recent arrivals of more than 5,300 in Almahal, in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region -- which is now serving as a new crossing point for refugees -- require urgent assistance.