Over 260 Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Azovstal plant

More than 260 Ukrainian soldiers have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Tuesday.



Malyar said that 53 seriously wounded soldiers were evacuated from Azovstal to a healthcare facility in Novoazovsk for treatment, while 211 other troops were taken to the Olenivka through the humanitarian corridor, reports Xinhua news agency.