Over 30 settlements in Kiev region 'liberated', says Zelensky

"The enemy has been stopped on the Left Bank."



He however acknowledged that Russian troops continued "shooting at our infrastructure", in the wake of which "every city is preparing like a defensive fort".



According to Gruzevych, there is an air defence system around the Kiev, but the missiles fired by Russia are falling on the city and damaging infrastructure.



He says missile were being fired from two directions -- Black Sea and Belarus, and added that "work on a system that will minimise the impact of missiles on civilians is underway".



Gruzevych also said that an effective anti-sabotage system has been set up in Kiev, and in recent days "more than 35 sabotage and reconnaissance groups were destroyed in the capital".