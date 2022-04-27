Over 37,000 child Covid cases reported in US past week

Over 37,000 child Covid cases were reported in the US the past week, an increase of about 43 per cent from two weeks ago, according to the latest report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association.



Over 12.9 million children have tested positive for Covid since the onset of the pandemic in the country. Almost 124,000 of these cases have been added in the past four weeks, according to the report.