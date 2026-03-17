Over 400 killed in Pak strike on Afghanistan hospital treating drug users

A pall of grief and devastation descended upon Kabul as a reported airstrike tore through one of the capital’s largest addiction treatment centres, leaving a trail of mass casualties in what could rank among the deadliest tragedies in the city’s recent memory.

According to officials of the Taliban-led administration, the strike hit the sprawling 2,000-bed Umid addiction treatment hospital at around 9 pm, reducing large sections of the facility to rubble. The scale of destruction was immense — wards flattened, corridors charred, and the fragile lives within caught in the inferno.

Taliban deputy spokesman Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat described the attack as a catastrophic blow, alleging that the hospital was deliberately targeted. In a statement, he said the bombardment had killed around 400 people and wounded at least 250 others, warning that the toll could climb further as rescuers comb through the debris.