Over 4,000 civilians evacuated in a day: Ukraine Deputy PM

She said that a convoy of humanitarian aid with food, medicine, and water for Mariupol remained blocked in Berdyansk, about 60 km from the besieged city.



The Deputy Prime Minister further said that there was no information on three Ukrainian nationals who were allegedly kidnapped by Russia.



The Mayors of Melitopol (Ivan Fedorov) and Dniprorudne (Yevhen Matveyev) were abducted on March 13, while Oleksiy Danchenko, an employee of Ukraine's State Emergency Service, has been under captivity for two days.