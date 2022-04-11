Over 4.5mn people flee Ukraine since starting of war: UNHCR

The UNHCR said that 90 per cent of those who have fled are women and children, as most men aged 18-60 are not allowed to leave Ukraine as they must stay and join the country's forces.



Poland currently hosts the largest number of refugees from Ukraine, with 2,593,902 people crossing into the country since the beginning of the invasion, it added.



Ninety-four per cent of the registered refugees in Poland are women and children.