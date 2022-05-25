Over 60 Australian species face extinction within 20 years: Study

However, they found that even limited conservation efforts could save at least 47 of the species, including 21 fishes, 12 birds, six mammals, four frogs and four reptiles.



"We know who they are, where they are, what threatens them and have a good idea of how to save them. It just needs commitment," Stephen Garnett, a conservation biologist and co-author of the study, was quoted by the Australian Associated Press.



About half the habitat of the 47 species are in existing nature reserves, meaning small, targeted conservation efforts would be possible and relatively inexpensive.



Other species such as the King Island brown thornbill and the swift parrot would require new habitat protections.