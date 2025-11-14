Over 7000 Afghan refugees return home from Pakistan and Iran in single day
Humanitarian agencies urge urgent shelter, food, and medical aid as Afghan families return amid harsh winter conditions
Around 7,061 Afghan refugees were forcibly deported to Afghanistan from Pakistan and Iran on Thursday, according to Afghanistan’s High Commission for Addressing Refugee Affairs. The returns affected 1,353 Afghan families, as reported by the commission’s deputy spokesperson Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat in a daily operational report shared on X and covered by Pajhwok Afghan News on Friday.
The deported refugees entered Afghanistan through multiple border points, including Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand, Islam Qala in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, and Torkham in Nangarhar provinces.
Upon arrival, assistance was provided to 1,436 families, while 3,448 families comprising 27,223 people were transported to their respective home districts. In addition, telecommunication companies distributed 1,338 SIM cards to the returnees to facilitate communication.
This follows a significant deportation surge on Wednesday, when 10,637 Afghan refugees were sent back from Iran and Pakistan.
The mass deportations come amid growing concerns among Afghan refugees over escalating crackdowns in Pakistan. Refugees allege that Pakistani authorities have made announcements in some mosques, warning locals that anyone assisting Afghan refugees — including by renting homes or shops — could face criminal charges.
“A large number of Afghan refugees, including children, women, and the elderly, have been held in Pakistani detention centres for over 15 days, living in extremely harsh conditions,” said Atiqullah Mansoor, an Afghan refugee in Pakistan, quoted by TOLO News.
Other refugees highlighted that, alongside demolishing shelters, Pakistani authorities have intensified arrests and deportations. They urged the government to halt demolitions and allow Afghan refugees to remain in Pakistan through the winter months.
“Winter has already started. Many of the remaining homes of Afghan refugees have been demolished. We urge the Pakistani government to stop destroying the rest of the homes, because otherwise refugees will be left without shelter and nowhere to go. On top of that, locals have been warned not to rent homes to Afghan refugees, or they will face legal consequences,” said another refugee in Pakistan.
Humanitarian agencies continue to monitor the situation, emphasising the urgent need for shelter, food, and medical support as Afghan families return amid harsh winter conditions.
With IANS inputs
