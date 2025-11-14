Over 7000 Afghan refugees return home from Pakistan and Iran in single day

Around 7,061 Afghan refugees were forcibly deported to Afghanistan from Pakistan and Iran on Thursday, according to Afghanistan’s High Commission for Addressing Refugee Affairs. The returns affected 1,353 Afghan families, as reported by the commission’s deputy spokesperson Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat in a daily operational report shared on X and covered by Pajhwok Afghan News on Friday.

The deported refugees entered Afghanistan through multiple border points, including Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand, Islam Qala in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, and Torkham in Nangarhar provinces.

Upon arrival, assistance was provided to 1,436 families, while 3,448 families comprising 27,223 people were transported to their respective home districts. In addition, telecommunication companies distributed 1,338 SIM cards to the returnees to facilitate communication.

This follows a significant deportation surge on Wednesday, when 10,637 Afghan refugees were sent back from Iran and Pakistan.