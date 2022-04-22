Paid news streaming service CNN+ to shut down within a month

Chris Licht, the new CEO of CNN, said that the decision is not a reflection of the quality of the talent and content at CNN+, some of which will migrate to CNN's programming or some of the company's other networks".



"In a complex streaming market, consumers want simplicity and an all-in service, which provides a better experience and more value than stand-alone offerings," he told employees.



The company planned to spend about $1 billion on CNN+ over a few years, and had spent at least $100 million (and as much as $300 million) into the service, reports The Verge.



Nearly 1,50,000 people had signed up for the $5.99-a-month service, or $59.99 for a year.