Painful to see Kyiv burning, says defence engineer from Nagpur as he flees Ukraine with wife, son

"Kyiv is surrounded by the Russian forces from all sides. Northwest and northeast of Kyiv is occupied. Intense fighting is going on between the forces on streets and buildings in Kyiv. The devastation is huge. Yesterday, 64-km-long convoy of Russian forces headed towards Kyiv. Russians told the local people to vacate the city as they planned to make heavy bombing in Kyiv," he said.

"At Labanovska Street, 200 metres away from our home, a cruise missile hit a building and its ninth and tenth floor were completely destroyed. The road from our home to University of Defence is totally barricaded. Heavy firing between the natives and invasion forces is going on," he added.

Face-to-face firing between the two sides on the streets has become quite normal in Kyiv, Munishwar said.

In Ukraine, there is a curfew from 5 pm to 7 am, he said, adding that Kharkiv city's freedom square, central administrative building were heavily bombarded.

"Yesterday, they used thermobaric vacuum bomb. Famous tractor factory XTZ was bombarded. The destruction was enormous. In Kyiv, television tower got destroyed after it was bombed yesterday. It was a painful experience to see your city is burning," he said with a heavy heart.