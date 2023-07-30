Pak: 35 people killed in suicide blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

At least 35 people were killed and over 150 others injured on Sunday when a suicide bomber triggered a powerful blast at a hardline Islamic political party's meeting in a restive tribal district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan.

The explosion took place at 4 pm at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Khar, the capital of Bajaur tribal district.

At least 35 people were killed and over 150 injured in the blast, police and emergency sources said.

Television footage showed panic-stricken people gathering at the site following the blast as ambulances arrived to move the injured to hospitals. Over 500 people were attending the convention when the blast occurred.

The JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman demanded Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the province's caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan to investigate the incident.

He also urged the party workers to reach the hospital and donate blood.

"JUI workers should remain peaceful and federal and provincial governments should provide the best treatment to the injured," said Fazl.