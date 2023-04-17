Pak arch rivals PML-N, PTI agree for indirect talks

However, the PTI also reiterated its stance of seeking date for polls, Dawn reported.



Senator Ejaz Chaudhry said PTI had begun consultations to take all opposition parties into confidence over elections across the country. He said PTI has already had meetings with the JI, Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).



"We have met and urged all political parties (outside ruling coalition) to join hands and put up resistance against the PDM that is avoiding elections," he added.