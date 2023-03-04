Pak companies put on US trade blacklist for involvement in missile, nuke activities

Thursday's listings include three entities in Russia, Belarus, and Taiwan added to the list for their allegedly significantly contribution to Russia's military and/or defence industrial base.



Eighteen entities based in China were added to the list for acquiring and attempting to acquire US origin items in support of China's military modernisation efforts, and for supplying or attempting to supply a sanctioned entity in Iran, Dawn reported.



Six entities based in China and Myanmar were added for violations of human rights.



The statement claimed that Chinese entities had engaged in the collection and analysis of genetic data, which posed a significant risk of contributing to monitoring and surveillance by the Chinese government, including the targeting, detainment, and repression of ethnic minorities in China as well as diversion of such information to the Chinese military programmes, Dawn reported.