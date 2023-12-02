Pak court adjourns hearing of cipher case against Imran Khan, Qureshi till Dec 4

A Pakistan court hearing a case against jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for allegedly leaking a diplomatic cable on Saturday adjourned the hearing till Monday after marking the presence of the two accused.

Special court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqernain presided over the hearing held in the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi where the two leaders have been incarcerated. The case is based on allegations that the two violated the secret laws of the country while handling a communication sent by the embassy in Washington in March 2022.

During the hearing, Qureshi asked the court to summon President Arif Alvi so that he could testify before the court whether he had assented to changes in the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Terming the case as baseless, Qureshi recalled that President Alvi had said he did not give assent to the bills amending the Official Secrets Act.