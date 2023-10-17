Pak court adjourns till next week ex-PM Imran Khan's indictment in cipher case

A special court in Pakistan on Tuesday adjourned till next week the indictment of former prime minister Imran Khan in the cipher case.

The case pertains to a secret diplomatic document that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Khan used to criticise his opponents for allegedly orchestrating his ouster from power in April last year.

The document reportedly went missing from his possession. Khan's party alleges that the document contained a threat from the US to oust Khan from office.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain on Tuesday began the in-camera hearing of the cipher case at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry were present as 71-year-old Khan’s counsels, the Dawn newspaper reported.