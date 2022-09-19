Pak court orders to delete terror charges against Imran Khan in controversial remarks case

In a major relief to former prime minister Imran Khan, a Pakistani court on Monday ordered to delete terror charges in a case against him for making controversial remarks against a female judge during a rally in Islamabad last month.

During a rally in Islamabad on August 20, 69-year-old Khan had threatened to file cases against top police officials, election commission and political opponents over the treatment meted out to his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested on charges of sedition.

He had also taken exception to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved Gill's two-day physical remand at the request of the police, and said she should "prepare herself as action would be taken against her."