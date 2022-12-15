Pak ex-PM Imran accuses former Army chief Bajwa of giving NRO to Sharifs

Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday criticised former army chief Gen (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa and accused him of causing more damage to the country than an enemy could have done.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, made the comments during an address to the nation from his Lahore residence.

He continued his tirade against the former military chief for "unleashing atrocities" at his party men and accused him of giving favours to the members of the coalition government of Pakistan, especially the Sharif family.