Pak ex-PM Imran says Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies to dissolve on December 23
Pakistan's ousted PM Imran Khan on Saturday made the much-awaited announcement that his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will dissolve their provincial assemblies on December 23
Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday made the much-awaited announcement that his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will dissolve their provincial assemblies on December 23 to pave the way for fresh elections.
In an address to the nation via a video link from his Lahore's residence where the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers were also present by his side on Saturday evening, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman said only fresh elections can steer the country out of economic crisis.
"We are heading towards default and only fresh and fair polls is a solution to Pakistan's economic problems," he said as he announced the date for the dissolution of provincial assemblies.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines