Pak ex-PM Imran says Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies to dissolve on December 23

Pakistan's ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday made the much-awaited announcement that his governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will dissolve their provincial assemblies on December 23 to pave the way for fresh elections.

In an address to the nation via a video link from his Lahore's residence where the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers were also present by his side on Saturday evening, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman said only fresh elections can steer the country out of economic crisis.