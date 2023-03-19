Pak govt to consult legal team to declare Imran Khan's party proscribed' outfit: Interior Minister Sanaullah

"Those terrorists who attacked police, the judicial system and the state got a bundle package of bail. This gives a message that he (Khan) is above the Constitution and law," she said.



Aurangzeb said that followers of Khan had not thrown petrol bombs on police and rangers alone, but they did so on the court orders as well. All state institutions are responsible for maintaining the writ of the government, she asserted.



"Today, again law and court's sanctity were trampled. He is trying to influence the court by bringing the people there. The court must take notice of it, otherwise, other political parties will follow suit," Minister for Climate Change and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sherry Rehman said.