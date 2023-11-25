Pak military court sentences two former army officers for inciting sedition

Major Raja was sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment, while Captain Mehdi was given 12 years of rigorous imprisonment. Both of them have been living abroad and were sentenced in absentia.

The court of competent jurisdiction convicted and adjudged both the individuals on October 7 and October 9, 2023, through due judicial process, the statement said, adding that the ranks of both officers were forfeited on November 21.

Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas told Geo News that Raja, who is known for his pro-Imran Khan stance, and Mehdi host vlogs on Youtube have been critical of the senior Army leadership through their social media posts and said he (Abbas) believes this is the beginning of the trials of people who were convicted after May 9 in military courts.

Hundreds of former prime minister Imran Khan's supporters had stormed military and government installations, and even torched a general's house, following the brief arrest of the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party by the Punjab Rangers on May 9 in an alleged corruption case.

Pakistan's powerful Army, which has ruled the country for roughly half of the country's history, has its own laws and courts, and military officers accused of wrongdoing are always tried behind closed doors.

However, after hearing multiple petitions, Pakistan's Supreme Court, on October 23, declared the trial of civilians in military courts as "null and void" and ordered authorities to conduct the hearing of the cases of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan's supporters arrested for their involvement in the May 9 violent protests in ordinary criminal courts.

A controversial decision

The decision to use military courts was taken by the government of prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has since completed his term in August and handed over to a caretaker government to oversee the general elections to be held on February 8.

On November 20, Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had supported trials by military courts as he said: "If the people attack an institution, which is responsible for saving the country from anarchy, they should be tried in military courts as per the law."