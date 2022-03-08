Pak opposition submits no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan; blames his govt for high inflation

Khan had said he was ready for everything the Opposition throws at him.



"The powerful desires (national reconciliation ordinance) and threaten to topple the government if they don't get it but I will not give them that as long as I am alive," Khan said.



Opposition parties blame Khan's government for uncontrolled inflation that has broken the back of poor people of the country, while Khan accuses them of trying to remove as he was not willing to condone the alleged corruption by the leading opposition leaders.



Top Opposition leaders PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N's President Shehbaz Sharif, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address a press conference later Tuesday.



The Opposition is confident of having the required numbers to remove Khan, Geo TV reported, citing sources.



The Opposition has claimed that they have the backing of 28 lawmakers of the ruling party and others from an ally of the government, sources said.



Meanwhile, Khan's close aide Aleem Khan announced that he would be joining hands with disgruntled party leader Jahangir Tareen, prompting the panic-stricken prime minister to dispatch Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to Lahore to pacify the former Punjab minister.



Khan, a former cricketer, came to power in 2018 and elections are to be held in 2023 if he succeeded to ward off the challenge of no-trust move.



He had promised to clean the country of corruption and create a new Pakistan.



Last year in March, the premier had voluntarily sought a trust vote following an upset in Senate elections. In a show of strength, he had secured 178 votes six more than required to win the vote of confidence from the National Assembly, the Dawn website reported.