Pak PM appoints Ramesh Singh Arora as ambassador-at-large for Kartarpur Corridor

Arora said Kartarpur Corridor is a pathway of peace whose state-of-the-art infrastructure provides all kinds of facilities to the yatrees visiting from all over the world, Samaa TV reported.



He said being the ambassador-at-large, he would promote the soft image of the Kartarpur Corridor, which is a symbol of interfaith harmony.



"The Pakistani nation is a peace loving nation, and we invite Sikhs and Hindus from all over the world, including India, to come and visit Kartarpur," he stressed.