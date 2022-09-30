Pak PM House combed, debugged after an audio leak

He also said legislation was the need of the hour in the context of modern technology, especially cyber security.



"Many sensitive matters are discussed in important places where the environment should be such that everyone is 100 per cent satisfied with making national decisions in a secure environment," he commented.



The Minister further said talks regarding a "cleansing process" were under way, and the government was mulling over the steps to take in the future.



Basic SOP was already in place for sensitive buildings and further orders have been given to make the security measures effective and prevent such breaches in the future, Tarar added.