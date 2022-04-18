Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif writes to PM Modi, urges for meaningful ties with India

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi urging for maintaining meaningful bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries, media reports said.



Sharif's letter on Sunday comes in response to the congratulatory message sent by Modi earlier in the day in which the latter said India supported constructive ties with Pakistan.



The Pakistani Prime Minister replied to the Indian Prime Minister's letter and sought resolving of the outstanding issues between the two countries, including that of Kashmir, while stressing that Pakistan wants peaceful and friendly ties with India, media reports added.