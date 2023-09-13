Pak President Alvi unilaterally proposes November 6 as date for general elections

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Wednesday unilaterally proposed November 6 as the date for the general elections in a letter written to the chief election commissioner, amidst controversy over polling dates in the cash-strapped country.

In his letter to CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja, President Alvi cited Article 48(5) of the Constitution, which he said: "empowers and mandates the president ‘to appoint a date not later than 90 days from the date of the dissolution, for the holding of a general election to the Assembly’".

Hence, "in terms of Article 48(5), the general election to the National Assembly should be held by the 89th day of the date of dissolution of the National Assembly, i.e. Monday, 6th day of November 2023”, wrote Alvi, who was a founding member of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.