Pak Prez writes to Imran, Shehbaz for caretaker PM's appointment

The eight-member parliamentary committee, comprising National Assembly (NA) and Senate members, with equal representation from the government and Opposition, will be formed by the NA Speaker.



Khan, who is also the PTI Chairman, will continue as the Prime Minister despite being de-notified as the premier, till the appointment of a caretaker Prime Minister, the President's Secretariat said in a statement issued early Monday.



He was de-notified as the Prime Minister on Sunday after the dissolution of the NA, Geo News reported.



However, under Article 224 of the Constitution of Pakistan, once a notification is issued, Khan will continue as the Prime Minister for 15 days till the appointment of a caretaker Prime Minister.



Taking to Twitter, President Alvi also announced that Khan will continue to serve as the premier for the time being.