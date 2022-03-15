Pak rakes up Indian missile firing with UN chief

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and exchanged views with him on current regional and global issues, particularly the "blatant violation of Pakistans airspace by the 'accidental' firing of a missile by India on March 9", Dawn news reported.



Qureshi briefed Guterres over the phone on the so-called 'accidental' fire of a missile that he said reflected India's disregard for aviation safety as well as regional peace and stability.