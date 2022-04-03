Pak SC takes notice of political situation, issues notice to President, DY Speaker

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Sunday said that all orders and actions initiated by the prime minister and president regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly will be subject to the court's order, Dawn reported.

The chief justice made the observation after taking notice of the current situation in the country following the dismissal of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan by National Assembly (NA) Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and the subsequent dissolution of the NA by President Arif Alvi, the spokesperson of the apex court said on Sunday.

A three-member bench of the top court comprising Chief Justice Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar heard the case and issued notices to all the respondents, including President Alvi and Deputy Speaker Suri.

The weeks-long political turmoil in the country culminated today with the Deputy Speaker of National Assembly throwing out the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan.

The Opposition took strong exception to the Dy Speaker's action and moved the court.