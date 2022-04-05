Pak Speaker had opposed PTI leadership's script of rejecting no-confidence vote: Sources

According to legal and constitutional experts, by not conducting a vote on the no-trust motion and subsequently dissolving assemblies, the PTI leadership has subverted the Constitution and interpreted article 5 wrongly as it is openly a violation and abrogation of the Constitution.



Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial on Sunday took notice of the political situation in the country and said that "any orders and actions that Prime Minister Khan and President Alvi regarding the dissolution of the NA shall be subject to the order of this court".



On the day of voting, the NA Speaker Qaiser did not preside over the lower house session.



Instead, Deputy Speaker Suri conducted the session and left the country in a tumultuous situation, Geo News reported.