Pak Stock Exchange index rises amidst news of IMF deal

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index jumped more than 1,000 points as the country expects to sign a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to unlock much-needed funds, local media reported.

The benchmark index rose 1245.32 points as the market anticipates that Pakistan can revive the stalled IMF loan to avoid a sovereign default, Geo News reported.

Saad Ali, a capital market expert said the revised budget had revived hopes among the market stakeholders after the government added fresh taxes to the Finance Bill 2023-24, Geo News reported.

"The revised budget with additional tax measures have revived market hopes of the resumption of IMF programme as the new budget might meet IMFs condition for adequate fiscal contraction," he said.