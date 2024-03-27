Pakistan: 5 Chinese workers killed in bombing

Authorities in Pakistan said on Tuesday that five Chinese nationals were among six people killed in a suicide attack in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Regional police chief Mohammad Ali Gandapur said a convoy carrying Chinese engineers was targeted by a suicide bomber who rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into them.

"Five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver were killed in the attack," Gandapur told news agencies.

What we know about the attack

The senior police official said the victims had been traveling from Islamabad to their camp in Dasu in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province — which is the site of the Dasu hydroelectric dam, currently being constructed by the China Gezhouba Group Company.

The attack took place along a winding, mountainous road that runs alongside a deep ravine.

In 2021, a bus transporting engineers to the same site was targeted in an attack that killed 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals.

China calls for 'thorough investigation'

China said it "strongly condemned this terrorist act" while offering its condolences to the families of the deceased.