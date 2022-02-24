Pakistan and China move to takeover Gilgit-Baltistan

Recent decision made by Pakistan to make PoGB her 5th province has generated a new wave of protests and discontent in the occupied region. Political leaders who traditionally side with Pakistan-based political parties such as the Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz have also come out in protest warning Islamabad and Rawalpindi alike of grave consequences if such a move is made on March 23.



The question is, can Pakistan afford such an adventure that on one hand becomes a genuine reason for revolt by the locals and on the other hand paint Pakistan as a state that has committed yet another serious violation of the dictates of the United Nations.

The move to take over Gilgit-Baltistan by Pakistan and China may not be a pleasant one after all.