Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa calls for regional peace; warns 'price of status quo will be devastating for all'

Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday emphasised the need for regional peace and developing a mechanism for resolving all bilateral issues peacefully among countries as he warned that the price of status quo will be devastating for all of us .

What could possibly be his last address at the prestigious Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul as he is set to retire by the end of November, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) said that the "world has changed, so should we as the price of status quo will be devastating for all of us.

Without naming any country, the 61-year-old Pakistan Army chief stressed the need for regional peace and developing a mechanism for resolving all bilateral issues peacefully.

We must give peace a chance by developing a mechanism to resolve all our bilateral issues peacefully. Moreover, as opposed to fighting each other, we should collectively fight hunger, poverty, illiteracy, population explosion, climate change and disease, he said. The world has changed, so should we as the price of status quo will be devastating for all of us, he said.