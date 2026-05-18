Pak condemns UAE nuclear plant attack amid reports of troops deployed to Saudi Arabia

Pakistan on Monday, 18 May strongly condemned the drone attack on the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the United Arab Emirates, as a Reuters report revealed that Islamabad has significantly expanded its military deployment in neighbouring Saudi Arabia under a mutual defence pact.

A drone strike on Sunday triggered a fire outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi. No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement, Pakistan’s foreign office said Islamabad stood “in full solidarity with the brotherly people and Government of the UAE”.

The ministry said any deliberate targeting of nuclear facilities constituted “a grave violation of international law”, including international humanitarian law, the UN Charter and principles governing nuclear safety under the International Atomic Energy Agency framework.

“Nuclear installations must never be targeted under any circumstances. Such reckless actions carry potentially catastrophic and irreversible consequences for human life, the environment, and regional as well as global peace and security,” the statement said.