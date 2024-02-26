Pakistan elects Maryam Nawaz as first woman chief minister

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has become the first woman chief minister of Punjab, the country's most populous province.

Her election to Punjab's highest political office is being hailed by women's rights activists and female politicians as a big step for women's empowerment in patriarchal Pakistan.

Nawaz was elected Monday during Punjab's assembly session, defeating Rana Aftab, a candidate backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. Her appointment was widely expected, as her Pakistan Muslim League party (PML-N) party emerged as a the largest in the Punjab assembly following national elections on 8 February.

She said after the decision that her appointment is an "honor" for every woman in Pakistan, and "being a woman, a daughter, will not come in the way of your dreams."

Mehnaz Rehman, a women rights activist, told DW that Nawaz's appointment is a symbolic boost for the the status of women in Pakistan. However, there will likely be limitations as to how far she can push women's rights issues.

"She will be part of the same system and it needs to be seen how she navigates through this. I hope that she will use her position to protect women's rights and ensure their empowerment," Rehman said.